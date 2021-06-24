New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 24, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Achilles' weak point

Getting your shin smacked by a scooter is true pain.

They were right

We were wrong.

He just goes for it

Don't you love a good immersive experience?

Not a coincidence

It's that time again.

Hodl on tight

Keep your chin up.

He float

He is the best.

Doomguy is on the juice

Killer delts my guy.

Beauty standards

They're getting out of hand these days.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of my boy Rad to brighten your evening.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola