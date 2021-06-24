Evening Reading - June 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- If Age of Calamity is canon, will Breath of the Wild 2 include its splitting timeline?
- 25 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Quake
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Nintendo Switch impressions: Can I kick it? (Yes, you can)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX review - Faithful to a fault
- How to sign up for Windows 11 beta access
- Dota 2 The International 2021 TI10 Battle Pass price & levels
- Microsoft (MSFT) tops $2 trillion market cap after Window 11 reveal
- Playdate Season One game list
- Steam Summer Sale 2021 kicks off today, continues into July
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Achilles' weak point
achilles would have gotten his shit absolutely rocked by a razor scooter— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) June 24, 2021
Getting your shin smacked by a scooter is true pain.
They were right
That leave Britney alone guy was right and we didn't listen.— Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) June 24, 2021
We were wrong.
He just goes for it
When the VR experience becomes all too real 💀— B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) June 24, 2021
🎬 @ashleymcacioppo pic.twitter.com/x3KGxJIUbN
Don't you love a good immersive experience?
Not a coincidence
June 24, 2021
It's that time again.
Hodl on tight
oh no 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ssZU35ZfHp— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 21, 2021
Keep your chin up.
He float
Floating Poyo pic.twitter.com/F9yswXoVDS— James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) June 20, 2021
He is the best.
Doomguy is on the juice
This one took so long to make pic.twitter.com/qDUHx1PZ5d— Agent Strange TV (@AgentStrangeTV) June 21, 2021
Killer delts my guy.
Beauty standards
Great, more unrealistic beauty standards for men. pic.twitter.com/InI0QtioPq— Tom Walton (@edgeblend) June 20, 2021
They're getting out of hand these days.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of my boy Rad to brighten your evening.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 24, 2021