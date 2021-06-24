ShackStream: Shack Air Hawaiian Island Exploration In this week's Shack Air flight, we're going to explore the beautiful Hawaiian islands in the trusty Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV.

After a six-hour long-haul flight from San Diego to Honolulu in an Airbus A320 Neo, resident Shacknews Captain Jan is eager to spend a couple of hours perusing the Hawaiian islands at a lower altitude with a bit more of a relaxing atmosphere. To that end, he'll hop into the Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV from Just Flights this evening and take Shack Air on a tour around volcanos and beautiful beaches. In addition to taking a closer look at the natural beauty, you'll get a look at some custom sceneries and content created by the amazing community, including Pearl Harbor.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to explore the beautiful scenery of the Hawaiian islands in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams.

