ShackStream: Shack Air Hawaiian Island Exploration

In this week's Shack Air flight, we're going to explore the beautiful Hawaiian islands in the trusty Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV.
Jan Ole Peek
1

After a six-hour long-haul flight from San Diego to Honolulu in an Airbus A320 Neo, resident Shacknews Captain Jan is eager to spend a couple of hours perusing the Hawaiian islands at a lower altitude with a bit more of a relaxing atmosphere. To that end, he'll hop into the Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV from Just Flights this evening and take Shack Air on a tour around volcanos and beautiful beaches. In addition to taking a closer look at the natural beauty, you'll get a look at some custom sceneries and content created by the amazing community, including Pearl Harbor.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to explore the beautiful scenery of the Hawaiian islands in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

