How to sign up for the Pokemon Unite Beta Here's how you can register for the Pokemon Unite Beta.

Pokemon Unite was first revealed last year by The Pokemon Company and Tencent. Developed by TiMi Studios, Pokemon Unite is an upcoming battle arena game set to release on Switch and mobile devices as a free-to-play title. With a release date still a month out, the developers are holding a beta in which players can test the game and provide feedback. Let’s look at how to sign up for the Pokemon Unite Beta.

The Pokemon Unite Beta is running from June 24-June 26, 2021. The beta, like the game itself, is open to all. This means you won’t have to make any additional purchases in order to gain access. However, the Pokemon Unite Beta is only available in Japan. Therefore, if you aren’t based in Japan, you’ll have to look at other methods in order to gain access.

Having a Japanese Nintendo Switch account will allow you to access the Japan eShop and download and play the Pokemon Unite Beta. To do this, simply create a new Nintendo profile on the company’s official website. Fill in your information as you see fit, but make sure you set your country/region of residence to Japan. You’ll then need to just link that account to your Nintendo Switch and log in. You should then be able to go to the eShop and install the Pokemon Unite Beta. Playing on Japanese servers from so far away may cause some lag, but it’s really the only option you have if you’re looking to get in on the beta.

Now that you know how to sign up for the Pokemon Unite Beta, you're ready to jump in and see what the team at TiMi Studios has been cooking up.