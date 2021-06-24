Windows 11 will bring Auto HDR to video games Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will feature an Auto HDR function for gaming.

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 earlier today, giving us our first look at the new operating system. During the presentation, the company went over all of the new features and enhancements that would be present in the new software. When talking about gaming on PC, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will feature a built-in Auto HDR function for video games.

Xbox executive Sarah Bond made an appearance during the Microsoft Windows Event in order to talk about how Windows 11 will impact the way people play games on PC. Though Microsoft is dedicated to making the Xbox one of the best places to play games, it’s equally focused on ensuring those who game on PC have the most pleasant experience possible. It was here that Sarah Bond announced that Windows 11 will have an Auto HDR feature that will boost the visual quality of games.

Microsoft spoke more about Auto HDR in a post to Xbox Wire. “Games will look better than ever thanks to Auto HDR, a unique capability we’re offering with Windows 11 which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). HDR allows a supported game to render a much wider range of brightness values and colors, giving an extra sense of richness and depth to the image.” Auto HDR is already present on the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Microsoft states that neither players nor developers will need to take additional action in order to enable Auto HDR in Windows 11. “It just works,” said Bond during the presentation. Windows 11 is set to release this Holiday season. During today’s event, Microsoft also announced that Windows 11 will natively support Android apps. Stick with Shacknews for any future news or updates on Windows 11.