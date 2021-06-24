Windows 11 will feature Android apps Microsoft is bringing native support for Android apps to Windows 11.

Today was a pretty big day for Microsoft, as the company revealed Windows 11, the next iteration of its computer operating system. During the event, Microsoft went over all of the new features coming to Windows 11 that will hopefully improve the user experience. One of the big new changes coming in Windows 11 is the addition of Android apps.

Microsoft announced that Android apps would be coming to Windows during the Microsoft event earlier today. When players jump into Windows 11, they will be able access the extensive library of apps found on Android devices. Android apps will be natively supported on Windows 11, meaning you can download them directly from the Microsoft Store.

During the Microsoft Event, we see TikTok running as an app on Windows 11, looking identical to its mobile counterpart. Users will be able to pin Android apps to their taskbar and move them around as they please, just like with any other application. Android apps will also be compatible with the new Snap Layouts feature that was revealed for Windows 11. We also see apps such as Yahoo and Uber installed on a Windows 11 PC during the presentation.

The announcement of Android apps coming to Windows 11 was a bit of a surprise, and was one of the many reveals that Microsoft had up its sleeve today. There are a slew of changes and redesigns coming in Windows 11, which users can explore when the software releases this Holiday season. Until then, eager fans can look into registering for the upcoming Windows 11 beta.