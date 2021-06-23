What is AP in Valorant? Account Points explained Here's what AP is in Valorant and how it works.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 introduced some massive changes to the game, balancing Agents and tweaking weapon prices, among other things. One major change in the new Episode was the introduction of Account Leveling. This is a new system used to showcase your experience in Valorant, completely separate from competitive rank. Let’s dive into what AP means in Valorant and how it works.

What is AP in Valorant?

AP stands for Account Points. Account Points are what is used to progress a player’s account level. AP is received after every match, and is determined based on several different factors. Match duration and results are the two primary factors in determining how much AP a player receives after a game is over. So, losing a game of Spike Rush won’t give you nearly as much AP for winning a match of Unrated.

You can see your latest AP earnings on the results screen after a match ends. You can also see how far away you are from hitting the next level by checking your profile. As you earn more AP, your Account Level will increase. Your account level is displayed at the top of your banner when waiting in a lobby. Account Levels will also be displayed next to a player’s icon and username in-game. Every 20 Account Levels, you’ll receive a new border around your level number. Every 100 Account Levels, the border gets a new color and theme.

Account Levels in Valorant are Riot Games’ way of giving recognition to the players that put a lot of time in the game, as they explained in a post to the game's website. All that’s left to do now is jump into Valorant, start earning that AP and raising your Account Level. Be sure to visit Shacknews’ Valorant topic page for everything you need to know about the tactical shooter.