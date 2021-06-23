The Glassway Grandmaster Nightfall guide - Destiny 2 Learn some strategies for tackling the The Glassway Grandmaster Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike in Destiny 2.

Grandmaster Nightfalls have arrived in Destiny 2 for Season of the Splicer, and everyone’s favorite (The Glassway) is up first. This Fallen-heavy Strike will no doubt test a lot of players mettle, so enter the Nightfall prepared with a few strategies, optimal builds, and the mods you should be using.

The Glassway Grandmaster Nightfall

The Glassway Grandmaster Nightfall is a rather brutal experience, even on the regular Nightfall difficulty levels. For the Grandmaster version, players will need to be at least 1335 to even launch into it, as enemy Power levels will reach a tear-jerking 1360. Your rewards for completing a Grandmaster could be: Exotic gear, Ascendant Shards, and an Adept version of the Nightfall weapons. Now, before we continue, do yourself a favor and check out Esoterickk’s video where he solos The Glassway on Grandmaster.

What makes The Glassway Grandmaster Nightfall so challenging, other than the 1360 recommended Power, are the modifiers that are active during the Strike. Here are the active modifiers:

Arach-No! – When defeated, Fallen Vandals spawn a web mine at their feet.

Champions: Overload – This mode contains Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Overload mod.

Champions: Barrier – This mode contains Barrier Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier mod.

Chaff – Radar is disabled.

Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest, Join In Progress Disabled, Champions: Mob, Locked Loadout, Match Game, Extra Shields

Match Game – Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.

Equipment Locked – You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.

Extinguish – If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit.

Limited Revives – Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.

Champions: Mob – This mode contains additional Champions.

Belmon’s Algorithm – Incoming Void and aerial damage increased.

In terms of your strategy and builds, players should be focusing on splitting elemental damage evenly between players. You want to ensure there is a good coverage of damage types for each shield.

You will also want to ensure you hit all of the necessary Champion mods, which is Overload and Anti-Barrier. The Scout Rifle Anti-Barrier mod will ensure you have a weapon that is able to deal with threats from long range, which means you’ll be able to play safer. Couple this with the Hand Cannon Overload mod. Of course, Anarchy is a beast this season and the Breach and Clear mod is going to be a necessity.

For the majority of the Strike, you’re going to wait to hang back as much as you can and avoid running out through the open. This will be difficult to maintain during the plate capturing section, so just use the crates on the left side as protection – Warlock Rifts will come in handy for healing.

In terms of the boss fight, Esoterickk shows off a neat hiding spot over on the right-hand side of the area. This helps players avoid unnecessary fighting and dying. By shooting, players should be able to attract the Champions over to them, and quickly put them down using Anarchy and other weapon fire. When you’ve whittled down the Champions, poke your head out, damage the boss with Supers and weapon fire, and then retreat.

The Glassway strike is certainly a tough one to start the Grandmaster Nightfall rotation. Players that are struggling, who are also chasing the associated Title, might want to give this one another shot when the cycle loops back around after leveling up a bit more. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more helpful information.