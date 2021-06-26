Watch the LEGO CON 2021 livestream here Check out the first LEGO CON livestream and all the brick-based excitement that comes with it.

It’s time for the LEGO fans to unite, because LEGO CON 2021 is happening today. If you want to catch the livestream and see the excitement unfold, you can do so right here on Shacknews. Check out how to watch the LEGO CON 2021 stream below.

LEGO CON 2021 livestream

The LEGO CON 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 26, 2021. This will be the first ever LEGO CON, and thanks to the online experience, fans all over the world will be able to join in – or at least watch it later. The event will be hosted by Melvin Odoom and Michelle Khare.

It’s our first EVER official #LEGOCON! 🎉 Join us online on 26 June for an epic show, live from LEGO House! Find out more here: https://t.co/2JrJOQ2MEY pic.twitter.com/IrgNkNs9fW — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 1, 2021

The livestream is scheduled to go for 90 minutes. According to the official page, the stream will include, “world-first reveals, behind-the-scene access, and never-tried-before build attempts.” Beyond that, there also appears to be some interactivity in the form of users voting and sharing builds throughout the show.

The official page gives a little hint at what’s on offer during the stream. There will be a Q&A with LEGO designers and Lydia Winters of Mojang, a reveal of a new Star Wars set, a look at the latest Super Mario sets, a Harry Potter and Technic challenge, an interview with an astronaut and more.

The first LEGO CON is sure to be an experience you won’t want to miss, so make sure you tune in to the livestream and keep it locked to Shacknews for our coverage. You can find all sorts of other goodness over on the Shacknews LEGO page.