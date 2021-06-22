Unboxing & Review: Ghostbusters Ecto-1 & Series 2 Resident video master Greg Burke gets his hands on some of the newest gear from Kenner Classics.

If there’s something wrong in your neighborhood and if there’s something strange and it don’t look good, it’s a safe assumption that we might have accidentally let our Video Editor Greg Burke off his leash and he is running wild. Sadly, we’re not even sure the Ghostbusters could deal with this kind of problem. The only way we can keep him under control is a steady diet of cool new merch to unbox and today brings a look at some of the newest Ghostbusters collectibles from the Kenner Classics line.

Helping Greg with today’s unboxing is Chris Nance, leader of the Northern California Ghostbusters and the only person brave enough to be in a room alone with Greg. Together, the duo tackles the Kenner Classics Ecto-1 and a few figures from the Real Ghostbusters Series 2 lineup.

It’s a (proton) blast from the past with the GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics Ecto-1 from Hasbro! Inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, with design and deco influenced by the toys from the 80s, the Kenner Classics Ecto-1 toy features moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, and a deployable ghost claw so kids can imagine bustin’ and capturing ghosts with the included ghost figure. The Kenner Classics Ecto-1 is perfect for those wanting to relive the glory days of Saturday morning cartoons and ghostly green juice boxes or those who want to introduce a new generation of fans to the Ghostbusters. Available exclusively at Walmart.

