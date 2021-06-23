New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warner Bros. releases trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game will launch exclusively on Xbox Game Pass.
Donovan Erskine
1

As we inch closer to the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy this July, the movie’s marketing campaign is in full swing. This includes several entertainment tie-ins to Lebron James and Bugs Bunny’s upcoming adventures. One of these products is an arcade game based on the events of the movie. Warner Bros. has revealed the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game.

Warner Bros. released the trailer today, giving fans their first look at Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game. The company had originally held a contest, in which fans submitted their own entries for what a new Space Jam game would look like. The winners were Ricky from the United States and Narayan from India. In the trailer, we see the arcade-brawler in action, as Lebron and Bugs take down robotic enemies on their quest to save the world. The game will hit Game Pass on July 1, and get a worldwide release on July 15.

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game will launch exclusively as a part of Xbox Game Pass Perks. Warner Bros.’ partnership with Xbox doesn’t stop there, as the two companies have revealed three special edition Xbox Series X/S controllers themed around the upcoming film. One controller is themed around the Tune Squad, the second is based on the Goon Squad, and the final has a Warnerverse theme. The controllers will go on sale on July 8.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 16. Players can dive into the new video game based on the film when it launches as an Xbox Game Pass perk on July 1.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

