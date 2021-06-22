How to change your name in Fortnite Here's how you can change your username in Fortnite.

Fortnite has been around for nearly four years, and many players have spent that time getting better while building a reputation for themselves on Battle Royale Island. That reputation of course all comes in the username. It’s what people see as they stare frustratingly into their monitors or TV screens as you Default Dance on them and loot their gear. However, players may get tired of their name after a while and may want to rebrand themselves entirely. Let’s look at how to change your name in Fortnite.

How to change your name in Fortnite

To change your name in Fortnite, players will need to change the username on their Epic Games account. The way it works is that the username attached to your Epic Games account is the same name used for your Fortnite name. To change your Fortnite name, go to EpicGames.com, select Account, and then go to “General Settings.” Once here, there will be a field that says “Display Name.” Here, you can enter in your new Fortnite.

Once you enter in your new name, load up Fortnite, and your username will be changed. It should be known that you can only change your display name once every two weeks. Once you’ve confirmed a name change, you’ll have to wait a full 14 days until you can do it again. Something to consider when changing your name on a whim. It should also be noted that this display name will not only apply to Fortnite but every game that you play through your Epic Games account.

That’s how to change your name in Fortnite. It’s completely free, and players can do it through the Epic Games website. For more helpful Fortnite guides, stick with us here on Shacknews.