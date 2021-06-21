ShackStream: Indie-licious kickflips motorboats for justice in Wave Break Ollies and grinds take on surf and turf as we dispense skateboating justice in Wave Break on today's indie-licious.

Who says that dirtbags can’t be brought to ‘80s Miami Vice style justice with a clever blend of motorboats, kickflips, and bullets? We don’t, and that’s why today’s episode of Indie-licious is going to be a particularly sexy one as we partake in the crime and motorboat skateboard trick-fueled world of Wave Break.

Wave Break comes to us from Funktronic Labs, who developed and self-published the game. It came out on June 11, 2021 first on Steam via PC, has also come to Switch, and has planned Xbox and PlayStation releases in its future. In this world of stylish animal people cops and robbers, you’re going to have to run the gnarliest boat skills in the biz if you want to survive the mean waves. It’s a motorboat game, except you employ Tony Hawk style tricks around courses to win the day in either single-player campaign, online multiplayer, or even customized parks made in the Park Creator.

You can join us on today’s Indie-licious as we kick this boat into full throttle and ollie these mean waves on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Indie-licious and ShackStreams like it. It’s your continued support and interaction that keep these streams going full steam ahead. If you’d like to support ShackStreams further, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it to your Twitch account and get a free subscription out of Prime Gaming each month. We’d make a pretty good place for a free subscription to live if we do say so ourselves.

The waves of this city take no prisoners, but we’ll take them and the crime that festers in the ocean blue on as we go live on Indie-licious with Wave Break today. Come watch.