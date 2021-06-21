ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 99 Jump back into Mario RPG.

After celebrating E3 and E5 here at Shacknews, the Stevetendo show is fully rested and ready to get back to live streaming the classic games you know and love. This week is the 100th episode of the series and I have something interesting planned for that so you'll have to wait just a little bit longer for that. In the meantime, join in tonight at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT for continuation of our Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars playthrough. We left off in the sunken ship so the adventure is only getting tougher from here. Mario RPG is one of the best games on the Super Nintendo and would be nice if Nintendo added the game to the Switch SNES online service sooner rather than later. Will I be able to save the Mushroom Kingdom from the forces of Smithy or will he take over?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. This week is going to be a little different with the 100th episode on Tuesday but stay tuned for hopefully, the end of our Chrono Trigger playthrough Wednesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.