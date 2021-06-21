EA rumored to be announcing a Dead Space revival next month New rumors suggest a new Dead Space Game could be on the way from EA.

EA opted not to participate in E3 this year, in favor of holding their own event next month. EA Play Live will take place on July 22, and is where the company is expected to make some major announcements in regards to its upcoming slate. Electronic Arts is keeping most of this news a secret, but some details may have leaked, if new rumors are to be believed. Word is going around that EA is planning to announce a revival of a dormant franchise at EA Play 2021. What’s more, new rumors are stating that it will be a Dead Space game.

This story originates from GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who’s built up the reputation of being a reliable industry insider over the past year or so. During a recent livestream, Grubb stated that EA would be announcing a new game from an established IP at the upcoming event, as reported by VGC. “we’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first,” he said, likely alluding to the beloved Dead Space series.

This report was then partially corroborated by Eurogamer, who states that EA Motive is currently developing a new game from an established franchise. However, the outlet chose not to commit to a timeframe for such an announcement. It’s becoming increasingly likely that EA will reveal a revival of a dormant IP at EA Play 2021.

The Dead Space series was beloved for its blend of sci-fi and horror. The game’s third installment, Dead Space 3 launched in 2013 to middling responses from both fans and critics. The series was developed by Visceral Games, which was shuttered by EA back in 2017. If there is indeed a new Dead Space game on the way, it will be in new creative hands.

EA Play Live 2021 is just a month away, as the event will kick off on July 22, 2021. There, we will find out if these Dead Space revival rumors are true or not. In the meantime, stick with Shacknews for everything new from Electronic Arts.