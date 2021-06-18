Evening Reading - June 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's close out our week of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
They mimic our power
June 18, 2021
I always hated battling Smeagle.
Madden 22 cover
Love the alternate Madden covers this year pic.twitter.com/6CJdVbN8Iw— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 17, 2021
First Round Exit Edition looks great!
Spending 24 hours in a Waffle House
I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT— Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021
This thread is one hell of a ride.
Every single action movie
This is the part of the comic book movies that stresses me out the most pic.twitter.com/09oh4btpZA— Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) June 14, 2021
This trope is as old as film itself.
Why are they banned?
What did they do?? pic.twitter.com/M60q0NDXU2— Boom (@216doe) June 18, 2021
What could they have possibly done?
Ray Allen's legendary clutch 3
June 18, 2013: “James catches, puts up a three...won’t go. Rebound Bosh. Back out to Allen, his three-pointer...BANG!” pic.twitter.com/r9SdUk7xUy— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) June 18, 2021
Hard to imagine it's already been 8 years.
Ordering a vinyl from Amazon
June 18, 2021
Tears would be shed.
Pixar's Hereditary
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8qIANZMjpk— Jeffrey Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) June 16, 2021
Taking "nightmare fuel" to a new level.
