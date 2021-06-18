Evening Reading - June 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's close out our week of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

They mimic our power

I always hated battling Smeagle.

Madden 22 cover

Love the alternate Madden covers this year pic.twitter.com/6CJdVbN8Iw — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 17, 2021

First Round Exit Edition looks great!

Spending 24 hours in a Waffle House

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

This thread is one hell of a ride.

Every single action movie

This is the part of the comic book movies that stresses me out the most pic.twitter.com/09oh4btpZA — Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) June 14, 2021

This trope is as old as film itself.

Why are they banned?

What could they have possibly done?

Ray Allen's legendary clutch 3

June 18, 2013: “James catches, puts up a three...won’t go. Rebound Bosh. Back out to Allen, his three-pointer...BANG!” pic.twitter.com/r9SdUk7xUy — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) June 18, 2021

Hard to imagine it's already been 8 years.

Ordering a vinyl from Amazon

Tears would be shed.

Pixar's Hereditary

Taking "nightmare fuel" to a new level.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.