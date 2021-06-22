Shacknews E5 - The State of VR Panel discusses the future of the virtual reality medium Come hang out for an analytical discussion on the state and future of the VR industry.

Virtual reality is one of the most fascinating mediums not just in video games, but in technology overall. Though VR has been around for a while, it still feels like the technology is still in its early years. We here at Shacknews are big fans of VR, so we dedicated an entire panel to the state of the medium during our E5 2021 celebration.

The State of VR Panel was filmed live on Twitch as a part of Shacknews E5. If you missed it live, then you’ll still be able to watch it as a VOD on YouTube. The panel featured Shacknews CEO Asif Khan, as well as Long Reads Editor David Craddock. Two to Shack staffers are joined by panelists that work in the VR industry. This includes Steve Bowler ( Lead Developer LiveCGI, Co-founder of CloudGate Studio), Rosie Summers (3D Animator @ XR Games), and Ben Lang (Co-founder and Executive Editor of RoadtoVR).

During the panel, the group talked about the current climate of virtual reality. With several different companies vying to be the go-to name for VR, it’s yet to be seen how things will shake out in the long run. Things get a bit dicier when you start to consider Facebook’s role in the industry, forcing users to have a Facebook account to use the Oculus Quest 2, or introducing more ads on the platform.

If you’re a fan of VR, there’s a lot of interesting discussions to hear in our State of VR Panel. If you’re interested in more exclusive E5 2021 content, be sure to follow us on Twitch and subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.