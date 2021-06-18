Shacknews E5 - Sauce Talk panel brings the flavor Join us for an intimate conversation (and maybe an argument or two) about burgers, fries, and all the food that makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The vast majority of the news and coverage around E3 2021 and our own E5 celebration has generally been focused on things within the video game or tech realm. Ultimately, this is a website and community that has a vested interest in such things, but we feel that sometimes you can have a lot of fun on a detour. For the Shacknews E5 extravaganza, we opted to leave the beaten path to have a discussion of the other thing that drives us, motivates us, and leaves our souls with a feeling of fulfillment. Of course, we are talking about food and stuffing our faces.

A panel was assembled featuring members of the Shacknews office and the hosts of our weekly Twitch livestream known as the Wide World of Electronic Sports. You can’t compete at the highest levels of sports without food, can you? The same applies to esports, so we figured we chose the right folks for this endeavor. This is Sauce Talk.

Our panelists include the hosts of the Wide World of Electronics Sports, Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. Joining them are former WWES hosts Blake Morse and Asif Khan.

The fellas waste no time here, jumping right into the conversation with a lively talk about mukbangs. Before you can gather your own thoughts on the topic, the panel moves onto donuts, fast food wars, why pizza is awful on the west coast, and a variety of other food hot takes.

