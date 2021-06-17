New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews E5 - 25th Anniversary Panel reflects on the history of Shacknews

Some of the Shacknews team got together to talk about the history of the site and their involvement over the course of the last 25 years.
Sam Chandler
1

We here at Shacknews love nothing more than a reason to celebrate. And what better reason to celebrate than it being our own 25 year anniversary! That’s right, Shacknews has been around for a quarter of a century. To mark the occasion, we took to Twitch to talk all about Shacknews’ history and to reminisce on the years that have come and gone. Please, take a look at the video below.

It’s been a long time coming, but 2021 marks the 25 year anniversary of Shacknews’ inception. To celebrate, we got together a few familiar faces to talk about their time with Shacknews and about the history of the site. We had CEO and Chairpet of the Board of Shacknews Lola Khan; Shacknews Luminary, Majority Shareholder and Lola’s Assistant, Asif Khan; Co-Editor-in-Chief and Reviews Editor Blake Morse, Long Reads Editor David L. Craddock, Video Producer Greg Burke, Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia, Tech Editor Chris Jarrard, and Contributing Editor Bryan Lefler. They all took a look at their past with Shacknews and shared what makes the site special for them.

You can learn more about our story by checking out the Shacknews 25th Anniversary page. It’s there you’ll find a wealth of information and a look back through our history. The panel you just watched took place during the Shacknews E5 2021, and if you missed a moment of the action you can catch up on the latest by heading over to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest in games and surrounding industries. Here’s to another 25 years!

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola