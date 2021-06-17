Shacknews E5 - Dark Alliance Lead Designer talks D&D, co-op and Wizard DLC We spoke with the Lead Designer on Dark Alliance about the upcoming D&D game.

The Dungeons & Dragons franchise has had its fingerprints all over the video game world for decades now. Just the latest game directly based on the iconic tabletop RPG is Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Ahead of its launch next week, we interviewed the developer behind the game to learn more about its creation.

Our interview with Turque Games was uploaded to the Shacknews YouTube channel and featured as a part of our E5 celebration, but you can also watch using the video embed below. We spoke with Kevin Neibert, the Lead Game Designer on Dark Alliance about his time working on the game.

Dungeons & Dragons has a fairly low barrier of entry, but the ceiling for knowledge and lore is practically sky-high. Neibert tells us in the interview that making the game accessible to both newcomers and D&D faithfuls was a big point of emphasis when developing Dark Alliance. “This is a fundamental pillar of D&D, accessibility. From a game design perspective, that was really important to us.”

