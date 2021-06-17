New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews E5 - Dark Alliance Lead Designer talks D&D, co-op and Wizard DLC

We spoke with the Lead Designer on Dark Alliance about the upcoming D&D game.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Dungeons & Dragons franchise has had its fingerprints all over the video game world for decades now. Just the latest game directly based on the iconic tabletop RPG is Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Ahead of its launch next week, we interviewed the developer behind the game to learn more about its creation.

Our interview with Turque Games was uploaded to the Shacknews YouTube channel and featured as a part of our E5 celebration, but you can also watch using the video embed below. We spoke with Kevin Neibert, the Lead Game Designer on Dark Alliance about his time working on the game.

Dungeons & Dragons has a fairly low barrier of entry, but the ceiling for knowledge and lore is practically sky-high. Neibert tells us in the interview that making the game accessible to both newcomers and D&D faithfuls was a big point of emphasis when developing Dark Alliance. “This is a fundamental pillar of D&D, accessibility. From a game design perspective, that was really important to us.”

The interview with Kevin Neibert was featured as a part of Shacknews’ E5 2021 celebration. If you weren’t aware, E5 is our ongoing celebration of the gaming industry and the brilliant minds within it. For more exclusive E5 content, be sure to follow Shacknews on Twitch and subscribe to us on YouTube.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola