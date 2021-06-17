Pokemon Unite is coming to Switch in July & mobile devices in September The previously announced free-to-play Pokemon MOBA console finally has some release windows for Switch and mobile devices.

Pokemon Unite has always been an intriguing concept. In a world where MOBAs have done well for themselves as free-to-play online games and the Pokemon universe has hundreds of built-in critters that could be adapted in fun ways to such a style, Pokemon Unite aims to deliver a proper Pokemon MOBA experience to fans of the franchise when it launches. It came out of nowhere with an announcement previously, but now we know when the game is coming to both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

The Pokemon Company shared the release windows for Pokemon Unite on the game’s website on June 17, 2021, along with a new YouTube trailer to go with the game. Reportedly, Pokemon Unite is set to come to Nintendo Switch consoles sometime in July 2021. After that, it will come to mobile devices on iOS and Android later this year in September 2021. The trailer also features a bit more gameplay, showing of the likes of Pikachu, Lucario, Scorbunny, Snorlax, Mr. Mime, Bulbasaur, and more in a team-based battle to power up and seemingly get a ball of energy into the opposing team’s home base.

Announced back in June 2020, Pokemon Unite kind of came out of the blue. It’s not developed by The Pokemon Company or Nintendo, but rather by Tencent’s TiMi studios. However, we had not heard much about the game since then until now. Much like many MOBAs, the game is expected to run on a “free-to-start” model which will allow players to try out different characters, but eventually require investment to keep them, much like other MOBAs as well.

This is Pokemon Unite’s first major news on its website and trailer on its YouTube since we first learned of it last year. With a July 2021 launch date set for Switch and mobile coming September, we expect we will learn quite a few new details such as character roster, sign-up methods, and official launch dates very soon.