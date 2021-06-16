How to glitch into the Vault of Glass raid - Destiny 2 Discover how to get the chest in the Vault of Glass in Destiny 2 by glitching into the raid.

The Vault of Glass in Destiny 2 holds many rewards and players that put in some effort can actually glitch inside its walls. This method allows solo players an opportunity to earn some gear from raid chests, which otherwise are best unlocked with a full team.

How to glitch into the Vault of Glass for the first chest

Glitching and Destiny 2 go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that players want to work their way into the Vault of Glass to snag some loot and Spoils of Conquest. One of the most skilled Destiny 2 players out there, Esoterickk, has offered players a detailed video showcasing how to glitch into Vault of Glass.

The process for glitching into the Vault of Glass is the same for each character and it utilizes the same basic trick called “Sparrow breaching”. This method has been around since the original Destiny and involves using your Sparrow to force yourself through the game’s geometry and out of bounds. Essentially, dodge to the side as you’re getting off the Sparrow to force your character sideways. This is performed close to a rock to push you below the ground.

For Titans, you will need Lion Rampant boots, a Sword, and Catapult Lift. Hunters will need high Mobility, a Sword, Triple Jump, and St0mp-EE5. Warlocks require a Sword and top-tree Dawnblade. The path for all three classes is exactly the same it’s just the jumps that make it a bit different. For example, Warlocks have no means to moving vertically after they fall while Hunters can recover thanks to the significant vertical leap. Make sure you watch Esoterickk's video so you know what to do.

Glitching into the Vault of Glass in Destiny 2 to unlock the first raid chest solo is tough, but it’s worth it for those that can’t get a team together every week. By performing it on three characters, you’ll be able to quickly acquire a lot of Spoils of Conquest, which are needed to unlock things like Anarchy. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more tips and guidance on various aspects of the game.