Evening Reading - June 16, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Australian spider

Nothing like a huntsman dropping on you while operating a vehicle.

Halo Infinite will be good

That animation is so slick.

People like Halo.

Imagine if Superman was a bit of a chad

Too many women on the go, mate.

Who goes there?

Twin Peaks is great.

Batman memes continue

DC refuses to let Batman know the answer.

Only ethical consumption.

Baby seal in water

This will melt your heart.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's an old photo of Rad to brighten your night. He loves finding bits of sunlight to relax in.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola