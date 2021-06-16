Evening Reading - June 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Australian spider
Afraid of flying and spiders? This might be your worst nightmare...— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 16, 2021
A giant huntsman dropped on top of a panicked pilot, as the small plane was landing at a Northern Territory airfield.
STORY: https://t.co/mxfqP3KtP9#9News pic.twitter.com/JEgi31RMqu
Nothing like a huntsman dropping on you while operating a vehicle.
Halo Infinite will be good
I’ve watched this like 20 times and it still impresses.— Ains (@Porshapwr) June 16, 2021
No only is it clean looking, but look at the animations, the physics and weight of the spartan falling, the impact and reaction of their armor, the sparks from the fallen equipment, etc.
It’s amazing. #Halo #HaloInfinite https://t.co/ipPG7ZjHBB
That animation is so slick.
Yesterday's Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview is Trending #1 on YouTube with a 98.5% Like ratio— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 15, 2021
With such a positive reception to the showing, being Free To Play, launching on Game Pass Day 1, PC release Day 1, and a great Battle Pass system I'm very curious how big this can be pic.twitter.com/N50Bx8krwe
People like Halo.
Imagine if Superman was a bit of a chad
[first date]— an english human 🤔 (@English_Channel) March 20, 2021
Superman: You look beautiful, Loren.
Lois: What? Who's Loren?!
*Superman flies around the Earth & reverses time*
Superman: You look beautiful, Lisa
Lois:
Superman: Dammit, hold on
Too many women on the go, mate.
Who goes there?
tfw you wonder who the other person in the google doc is and it turns out you've got the article open in two tabs pic.twitter.com/LHOspzbaz4— Samuel Roberts (@SamuelWRoberts) August 7, 2017
Twin Peaks is great.
Batman memes continue
The Riddler: riddle me this: what can you eat all night long, but never get full?— an english human 🤔 (@English_Channel) June 15, 2021
Batman: ?
DC refuses to let Batman know the answer.
of COURSE billionaire Batman rejects the only ethical consumption under capitalism— Amy (@amyis_trying) June 15, 2021
Only ethical consumption.
Baby seal in water
This baby seal being introduced to water for the very first time is the sweetest thing you’ll see today…pic.twitter.com/cM76ErDQCn— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 16, 2021
This will melt your heart.
