Valorant's new Agent is a war machine named KAY/O KAY/O comes to Valorant in Episode 3 Act 1.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is coming next week, which means a new Battle Pass and balance update. Riot Games will also be adding a new Agent in the beginning of Episode 3. KAY/O is Valorant’s newest playable Agent, and will arrive in the game next week.

KAY/O is the latest playable Agent in Valorant, as Riot Games announced today. Here are all of KAY/O’s abilities:

Equip a suppression blade. Fire to throw. The blade sticks to the first surface it hits, winds up, and suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion. (Q) FLASH/drive: Equip a flash grenade. Fire to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in line of sight. Right Clicking the flashbang throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second, as opposed to left click throwing a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds.

Equip a flash grenade. Fire to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in line of sight. Right Clicking the flashbang throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second, as opposed to left click throwing a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds. (C) FRAG/ment: Equip an explosive fragment. Fire to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near lethal damage at the center with each explosion.

Equip an explosive fragment. Fire to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near lethal damage at the center with each explosion. (X) NULL/cmd: Instantly overload with polarized radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration. While Overloaded, KAY/O gains Combat Stim. If KAY/O is killed while overloaded, he is downed and enters a destabilized state, allowing allies to stabilize his core and revive him.

“With KAY/O we our goal was to add something that felt familiar to traditional FPS players, but had elements that made it uniquely fit within Valorant,” said John Goscicki, Character Producer on Valorant.

Players can get their hands on KAY/O when Episode 3 Act 1 begins on June 22. For everything Valorant, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.