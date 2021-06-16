Shacknews E5 - Exclusive first look at Rune Factory 5 & Rune Factory 4 Special We sat down for a chat with the talented folks behind Rune Factory 4 Special to discuss their upcoming title, Rune Factory 5.

It’s been a long time since the world received a brand new entry in the immensely popular Rune Factory series. The last title, Rune Factory 4 Special, was an enhanced version for the Nintendo Switch. But now, thanks to the power of the internet, we here at Shacknews have a special interview with the team that is bringing you Rune Factory 5. This is all part of the Shacknews E5 2021 event. Please, take a look at the video below.

For those not in the know, Rune Factory is a long-running series that first came onto the scene back in 2006 with Rune Factory: A Fantasy Harvest Moon. Since then, there have been several entries in the series with the next title, Rune Factory 5, scheduled to release in 2022 in North America and other regions.

