Shacknews E5 - Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter deep dive With Resident Evil's Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Nemesis joining the Dead by Daylight roster, we took an extended look at the new content.

Back on Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary showcase, they shocked us when not only did Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour Interactive share congratulations, but they also revealed that Resident Evil would be coming Dead by Daylight with a new chapter of content. We’re getting Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis as a killer, RE3’s Jill Valentine and Resident Evil 2’s Leon Kennedy as survivors, a new Raccoon City Police Station map, new perks, and more. With that in mind, we got together with Behaviour Interactive for an extended discussion of the Resident Evil content coming to the game.

Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil content was announced back in April 2021 during the Resident Evil April Showcase. The new chapter recently just launched in the Dead by Daylight game. With so much Resident Evil goodies having arrived in the game, we got to have a fantastic discussion with DBD Director Mathieu Côté. No stranger to Shacknews Interviews on Dead by Daylight in the past, Côté was generous enough to join us as a part of Shacknews E5 and the Summer of Doing our Jobs.

We speak to the overall thrill of having a franchise as iconic as Resident Evil crossing over with Dead by Daylight and what it was like working with Capcom on the inclusion of these characters and the design of their perks and playstyles. We also talk about how Behaviour sifted these characters in particular from the rest of the Resident Evil franchise cast. Perhaps most importantly, take a deep dive into what each character is capable of in surviving kills or hunting survivors.

