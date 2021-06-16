Shacknews E5 - What's next for Arcade1Up? We spoke to the folks at Arcade1Up parent company Tastemakers to talk about what comes next for the company and its arcade-at-home products.

Arcade1Up has built up a constant and impressive repertoire of arcade-at-home products over the years spanning the fighting, driving, sports, and further arcade classics of many of our youths. Everytime you think Arcade1Up might be at its highest height, they announce something new and amazing. With that in mind, we recently sat down with Arcade1Up parent company Tastemakers to talk about the ongoing passion and growth behind the company and what’s comes next.

We spoke to Tastemakers CMO Bachir Zeroual about Arcade1Up during Shacknews E5 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. It was an interesting conversation to say the least considering Arcade1Up just had a very eventful E3 2021 in which it announced The Simpsons Arcade1Up machine in production and pre-order windows on fantastic new machines including the Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition Big Blue Arcade. With that in mind, we spoke with Zeroual about what it’s been like to grow Arcade1Up so far, how licensing and production of The Simpsons arcade came to be, and how the most recent lineup announcements at E3 2021 were formed.

Not only do we touch on the big topics of E3 and how those partnerships came into being, but we also talked about what goes into the processes of listening to fans, what they want, and the pursuits of cabinet production and products that can happen as a result of fan enthusiasm. It leads into that conversation of what comes next from the company and hints of future possibilities, based off the arcades fans feel are missing from the overall Arcade1Up library and the types of licenses the company is pursuing.

We have a ton of interviews and features coming up just like this Arcade1Up interview, all as a part of Shacknews E5 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.