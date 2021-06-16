Shacknews E5 - Rainbow Six Siege new Operator and map details We learn more about the Rainbow Six Siege North Star update from Art Director Alexander Karpazis.

Those who have been following Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege were excited to get the game's latest update, as part of the ongoing Year 6 of new content. North Star is up and running now, introducing a new Operator, a fresh map rework, and some significant changes to Siege. Shacknews didn't just want to learn more about it, we wanted to talk directly to the developers themselves.

As part of our continuing Shacknews E5 coverage, we recently spoke to Art Director Alexander Karpazis. Among the topics discussed were the new Operator Thunderbird, the rework to the Favela map, some of the balance tweaks that went out to a few of the existing Operators, and more. There are some big changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege in the months ahead, including a few tweaks that will shift the way some players approach the game. Some of these adjustments involve new ways to keep playing even after dying, while others tweak elements that have been there since the beginning. That's a nice glass panel you have there, Maestro. It would be a shame if somebody shattered the glass and made it impossible to see.

There's a lot to be excited about with Rainbow Six Siege's North Star update. If you want to learn more, there are a few resources you can check out. First off, you can jump into our early preview, which went up on the day of the update's initial announcement. This is where we tried out North Star and jumped into the Favela rework ourselves. Second, there are the most recent patch notes, which go into fixes made based on feedback from the Test Server. Rainbow Six Siege's North Star update is up and running now. Follow Shacknews E5 all week on Twitch and also make sure to follow our videos on demand over on the Shacknews YouTube channel.