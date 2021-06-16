Hitman 3 gets 'Season of Sloth' roadmap for June to July 2021 IO Interactive gave us a big look at what's coming for Hitman 3 players throughout the coming month with the Season of Sloth roadmap.

It’s another month, which means another delightful sprawl of Hitman 3 content is here for players to enjoy. IO Interactive has continued to go hard to the paint on offering a wealth of Featured Contracts, Elusive Targets, and further content to enjoy alongside its premium DLC. The Sloth chapter just came out for the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins DLC, but now there’s a roadmap of what other content is coming throughout the month.

IO Interactive released the Season of Sloth roadmap for Hitman 3 on June 15, 2021, covering content from that day to July 19. It follows the premium Seven Deadly Sins DLC release of the Sloth chapter, which is available now. That aside, starting on June 17 is the next Elusive Target: The Liability is the worst construction inspector in the world, his ineptitude has caught up to him, and he’s hiding in Berlin. You have until June 28 to take him out. If you want to add insult to the kill, hit the Featured Contracts from Outside Xtra starting on June 24. By clearing 40 Featured Contracts you can get your hands on the ICA 19 F/A Stealth “Ducky” Edition - as silly as it sounds.

That wasn’t all. Recall that Hitman 3 has a Free Starter Pack if you’re still on the fence about picking up the game. The Season of Sloth has some refreshed content just for that pack. Running from June 25 to July 4, Hitman 3 players and players of the Free Starter Pack will be able to enjoy the Italian coastal city of Sapienza from Hitman 1 at no cost. There will be a bit of fun overlap in that too because from July 2 to July 12, there will also be a returning Elusive Target in The Twin. One of them is the client. One of them is the target. You need to figure out which one, or just wing it and hope for the best. Beware though. Kill the wrong one and you fail the contract.

It’s a lot on the slate, and much of it comes at no cost if you already have Hitman 3. Stay tuned for further news and info, such as the game update coming on July 20, right here at Shacknews.