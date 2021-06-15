No 35th anniversary Zelda releases planned by Nintendo this year Nintendo confirmed it has no plans for a commemorative Zelda game for the Switch this year.

While the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 edition included some treats for fans of the Zelda franchise, those expecting a 35th-anniversary celebration similar to what Mario saw last year will be disappointed. Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma noted during the Nintendo E3 event that the company has no additional campaigns or Switch releases planned for the franchise’s birthday.

As one of the cornerstone franchises for Nintendo, many fans were awaiting the E3 2021 Direct presentation with hopes that the Legend of Zelda franchise would get the red carpet treatment afforded to Mario last year. Aside from a new Zelda-themed Game & Watch due in November and next month’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remake, the series will lie dormant for the rest of 2021.

With official word from Nintendo that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was aiming for a 2022 launch, the door appears to be completely shut on any other potential Switch releases for the big 35th anniversary. It is unclear if this is a case of Mario getting special treatment above all other IPs or if this micro-snub is specific to the Legend of Zelda.

The chance to pay $60 for a decade-old Zelda title or a novelty Game & Watch might not sit well with all fans, even if most of them will have completely forgotten about this by the time Breath of the Wild 2 is released.