Guilty Gear Strive crosses 300,000 units shipped worldwide in opening weekend This is easily the most successful opening for a game in the Guilty Gear franchise yet.

Guilty Gear Strive is impeccable. It’s not even up for debate. From visuals to tutorials to depth of fighting to the sheer quality of the netcode system, this is a fighting game over and above most others that have come before it by a far margin. And it’s paying off. Guilty Gear Strive released at the end of last week and at the end of it all, even with E3 2021 going on, Arc System Works moved over 300,000 units of the game worldwide on PS4, PS5, and PC platforms - an amazing success for a game in the Guilty Gear franchise to say the least.

Arc System Works took this victory lap with Guilty Gear Strive in a press release and via its studio's Twitter late on June 14, 2021. According to Arc System Works, Guilty Gear Strive crossed the 300k unit milestone over the course of the last weekend since the game’s initial simultaneous release on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on June 11, 2021.

✨Bursting onto the scene strong from the start Guilty Gear -Strive- ships 300k units worldwide! ✨

✨Bursting onto the scene strong from the start Guilty Gear -Strive- ships 300k units worldwide! ✨

We thank everyone for supporting us and will continue to rock on to greater heights! 🎸🤘

There are quite some things on the way for Guilty Gear Strive in the forms of free and premium post-launch content announced during a launch weekend showcase, but many were still thrilled with the game's core offering, something we were in agreement with in our Shacknews review.

It should be noted that this is huge for the Guilty Gear franchise and Arc System Works fighters as a whole. Though there is some fogginess about where previous title Guilty Gear Xrd landed in its opening weekend, most estimates put it under 100,000 and it was still the best selling Guilty Gear title till now. No doubt this is aided by a team that listens to the concerns of its fans. This could be seen in ASW even delaying Guilty Gear Strive when feedback from beta periods prompted the team to put more work into certain elements of the game.

With free content like the Combo Maker system and lobby improvements planned and a Season Pass bringing further characters to Guilty Gear Strive over the coming months, the game is proving to get the love this series has deserved for quite a long time. Kudos to the team at Arc System Works.