Watch the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended livestream here Get a better look at some of Xbox's upcoming titles with the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended livestream.

The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended livestream is an opportunity for developers to dive a little bit deeper into the games that were shown during E3 2021. It’s also where fans will hear more about games that weren’t at E3, like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. You won’t want to miss this one, so make sure you tune in to the livestream below.

Watch the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended livestream

The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended livestream is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET on June 17, 2021. The event will be hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast’s and Gamertag Radio’s, Parris Lilly, who took to Twitter to give his thanks and to ensure everyone knows when the event starts.

The Xbox Wire blog post notes that the Extended showcase will include conversations with developers and goes on to reveal a few names. Players can anticipate appearances by Double Fine (Psychonauts 2), Obsidian (The Outer Worlds 2, Grounded, Avowed), Ninja Theory (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2), Rare (Sea of Thieves, Everwild), and “talented dev partners from around the world.”

This should give players more insight into a few of the titles that didn’t make an appearance during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. That event is mainly an avenue for showcasing trailers while the Extended livestream is a more long form structure that focuses more on interviews than fresh reveals.

Though it’s unlikely we’ll get any announcements of new titles, the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended livestream is going to be a good place to hear about games already announced. For instance, we might hear more about Perfect Dark and Fable. No matter what happens, be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews so you don’t miss any of the important information. Check out the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase page for a rundown of everything they announced at E3 2021.