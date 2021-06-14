Slasher royale Naraka: Bladepoint strikes Steam and Epic Games Store this August New battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint is set to launch this August with an open-beta coming very soon as shown with a new trailer from the PC Gaming Show 2021.

24 Entertainment is set to launch Naraka: Bladepoint, a new battle royale multiplayer game with a new take on the genre. Announced after appearing in the E3 Showcase and the PC Gaming Show 2021, Naraka: Bladepoint will be launching on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 12, 2021.

Those eager to get into the action will be able to partake in an open-beta very soon, from June 16-22. Shown during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 was a new weapon reveal for the game with chainsaws coming in August as well. The trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint and the new chainsaw weapon can be seen below.

Naraka: Bladepoint from 24 Entertainment is set take battle royale games to new heights with "unchained multiplayer combat" with fast parkour movement and verticality combined with vicious gunplay and melee confrontations. Another unique feature to the game is the grappling hook that every player has equipped. Here's the rundown on the game's Steam page:

Every player is equipped with a grappling hook that can be aimed at anyone, anywhere... ASSAULT — Instantly zip through obstacles to pounce on your target. AMBUSH — Hide in the darkness and wait for your moment. Ready your hook and surprise your targets with deadly long-range takedowns. AVOID — Sometimes discretion is the better part of honor; escape from battles in a flash with a well-aimed grappling hook maneuver. You can do EVERYTHING with your grappling hook.

During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, we got to take a peek at a new trailer for the game as well as the debut of a new weapon, a ridiculous looking chainsaw revved up with flames. Also shown during the trailer was the announcement that Naraka: Bladepoint would be available on Steam and Epic Games Store with an open beta running from June 16-22. The game will also be launching globally on August 12, 2021 with pre-orders available now.

Stay here on Shacknews for more from E3 2021 as we head into the twilight of the event. We have a handy guide on everything covered so far, check it out for any news you might have missed.