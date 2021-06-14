New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 content roadmap revealed

Activision has revealed what's coming in Season 4 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Donovan Erskine
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are approaching the end of Season 3, which means it’s time for a hefty batch of new content. Fans of the first-person shooter and battle royale are eager to learn what’s next, and that time has come. Treyarch and Raven Software have revealed the content road map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 will begin on June 17, as we learned following a trailer reveal at Summer Game Fest 2021. A new season means new content to explore, and there’s plenty on the way for Call of Duty players. The Call of Duty website featured everything new in the upcoming update. Four new multiplayer maps are coming to Black Ops Cold War. This includes Hijacked, the beloved close-quarters map from Black Ops 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also get new modes with One in the Chamber, Multi-Team: Sat Link, and Capture the Flag. Lastly, Zombies players will be excited to explore the brand new map, Mauer Der Toten. Zombies Outbreak will also receive a new region and quest.

Warzone has a lot of new additions on the way in Season 4 as well. New satellite crash zones will give players new areas to explore and loot to find. Several new weapons are coming with the Nail Gun, OTS 9, the Mace, C58, and the MG 82. Players can hit the battlefield with a fresh look thanks to the new Jackal, Salah, and Weaver Operators.

All of the new content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be available when Season 4 begins on June 17. All of the DLC will be free for players at no additional charge. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

