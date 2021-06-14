How to download Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo

One of the more interesting games to come out of Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase over the weekend was the official reveal of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. A collaboration with Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, players will join a trio of heroes in an action-heavy battle against familiar Final Fantasy foes and ultimate villains in an effort to kill the heck out of chaos. The game will be coming sometime in a 2022 release window, but players can actually enjoy a taste of what Stranger of Paradise has to offer now. There’s a demo for the game. Here are the details on how to get it.

The demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was actually put out the moment the game was revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase. The game will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Unfortunately, however, the demo will only be available on PlayStation 5.

Nonetheless if you want to dig into what the demo offers, you can get it by going to the PSN store, logging into your account if not logged in already, and locating the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin game page. The demo will be available for PS5 players to claim there. That’s about it. It’s free so you don’t have to spend anything and it should give you an idea of what’s in store in the full game.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo start & end dates

The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo has an ending date. Be sure to check out the time frame of availability.

The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo became available when it was announced on Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase. It should already be available for you to claim now. As for end dates on the demo’s availability, there is one. The trial period for the Stranger of Paradise demo will end on June 24, 2021 at 7:59 a.m. PT / 10:59 a.m. ET. The entire window of trial has been posted below, along with a period in which you may provide feedback to Square Enix on it if you so wish.

Trial & Survey Period

June 13, 2:00 p.m. – June 24, 7:59 a.m. PT

June 13, 5:00 p.m. – June 24, 10:59 a.m. ET

And that covers the details on Square Enix’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo. If you have a PS5 and want to check it out, be sure to during the limited time window. Also, check out our further E3 2021 coverage throughout the event.