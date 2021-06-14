Watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase here Here's where you can watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 showcase.

Limited Run Games is one of the most important companies in the gaming industry, as they specialize in producing physical versions of games previously only available digitally. The company is once again hosting its own E3 2021 conference this year, where it plans to show off and reveal new and upcoming projects.

The Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase will take place today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on the Limited Run Games Twitch channel, which can be viewed using the above embed. Alternatively, we will be co-streaming the showcase on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and you can come and watch with us, as we’ll be providing commentary and insight.

Limited Run Games has teased that there will be over 25 physical game announcements during the showcase. The company usually specializes in revitalizing classic titles from generations past, as well as giving the physical treatment to popular games from the modern era. More than just putting games on physical media, Limited Run Games will often release special collector’s goodies with their bundles. It will be interesting to see what the team has up its sleeve this time around.

That’s how you can watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase. If you’re not going to be able to view the event, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Limited Run Games topic page in order to keep up with whatever news is announced. Shacknews has you taken care of for all of your E3 2021 needs.