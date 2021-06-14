New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase here

Here's where you can watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 showcase.
Donovan Erskine
1

Limited Run Games is one of the most important companies in the gaming industry, as they specialize in producing physical versions of games previously only available digitally. The company is once again hosting its own E3 2021 conference this year, where it plans to show off and reveal new and upcoming projects.

Watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase here

The Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase will take place today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on the Limited Run Games Twitch channel, which can be viewed using the above embed. Alternatively, we will be co-streaming the showcase on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and you can come and watch with us, as we’ll be providing commentary and insight.

Limited Run Games has teased that there will be over 25 physical game announcements during the showcase. The company usually specializes in revitalizing classic titles from generations past, as well as giving the physical treatment to popular games from the modern era. More than just putting games on physical media, Limited Run Games will often release special collector’s goodies with their bundles. It will be interesting to see what the team has up its sleeve this time around.

That’s how you can watch the Limited Run Games E3 2021 Showcase. If you’re not going to be able to view the event, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Limited Run Games topic page in order to keep up with whatever news is announced. Shacknews has you taken care of for all of your E3 2021 needs.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

