Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview - Battle Pass, new vehicles, and cosmetics detailed

343 Industries has shared new details about the multiplayer in Halo Infinite, such as new vehicles and Battle Passes.
Donovan Erskine
Halo Infinite is set to arrive this Holiday season and will be the next major installment in Microsoft’s most coveted franchise. During the Xbox and Bethesda multiplayer showcase at E3 2021 on Sunday, we got our first looks at multiplayer gameplay in the upcoming Halo sequel. Now, developer 343 Industries has provided a deep dive with a Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview was featured on the Halo YouTube channel and went further into the experience players will have when the game launches this Holiday season.

Halo Infinite Battle Passes

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free-to-play for everybody. Players can purchase a Battle Pass each season, which will grant them cosmetic rewards as they play the game and progress through it. Items found in the Battle Pass will be unique to it and can not be purchased from the store.

Each in-game season will bring unique themes and a brand new Battle Pass. However, a Battle Pass won’t expire when a new season begins. Players will have the opportunity to purchase Battle Passes from past seasons, and then decide which pass they want to put their current progression towards.

Halo Infinite player customization

343 Industries had a huge emphasis on player customization in the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview. Players will be able to make their Spartan one-of-a-kind, with the ability to customize body type, voice, and even add prosthetics. As for armor, players can customize their helmet, visor, gloves, shoulderpads, chestplate, armor coating, and much more.

Customization in Halo Infinite also extends to weapons and vehicles. Players can use emblems, patterns, colors, and parts in order to make their weapons and vehicles distinctly their own.

New vehicles in Halo Infinite

The Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay trailer teased a couple of new vehicles, such as the (unnamed) new version of the Banshee. During the Multiplayer Overview, 343 Industries discussed one of the new vehicles that players will discover. The Razorback is described as the “cousin” to the Warthog, as it shares a very similar design. One of the key features of the Razorback is its rear storage compartment, which players can use to store weapons, objectives, fusion coils, and take them around the map.

Microtransactions in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite will have microtransactions in the form of paid Battle Passes, which players can use to score some exclusive cosmetic rewards. That said, 343 Industries has confirmed that there will be no loot boxes in Halo Infinite. In addition, whatever microtransactions are featured in the game will be strictly limited to cosmetic purposes as to not taint the game’s competitive integrity.

That’s all of the major points discussed by 343 Industries during the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview. Halo Infinite is slated to launch for PC and Xbox consoles this Holiday season. For more on the games featured at E3 2021, Shacknews has you covered.

