SacriFire gets turn-based RPG gameplay & Kickstarter reveal at PC Gaming Show 2021

There’s an absolute beauty in the style of games that moved between the 2D and 3D space in that era of video games. Among them were a lot of games that took the two forms and blended them together into some fantastic games. SacriFire is a game from Pixelated Milk that looks as though it’s looking to capture that style. We got a look at the game’s characters, environments, story, and combat, as well as the reveal of an upcoming Kickstarter during E3.

Pixelated Milk’s SacriFire got a spotlight during PC Games Show at E3 2021 on June 13, 2021. Not only did we get a pretty extensive look at the game’s gameplay, but Pixelated Milk launched SacriFire’s upcoming Kickstarter during the trailer. You can see it all in action just below.

This story is still developing…