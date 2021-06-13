New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where was God of War Ragnarok at E3 2021?

Find out why God of War wasn't at E3 2021, and the latest updates regarding its development.
Bill Lavoy
2

When Sony Santa Monica released God of War in 2018 it was received exceptionally well. Not only was the game great, but it was an example of the PS4 being pushed to its limits. When God of War Ragnarok was announced in 2020, they hype train took off instantly. While there are some games showing what the PS5 is capable of out now, God of War we certainly push that envelope when it arrives. This has folks wanting to see more of Kratos sooner rather than later, leaving them wondering where God of War Ragnarok was at E3 2021.

Where was God of War Ragnarok E3 2021?

God of War Ragnarok wasn’t at E3 2021 and was never expected to be there. In fact, Sony skipped E3 this year opting instead for its own State of Play showcases on its own timeline. We don’t know when we will see more from God of War (we don’t even know if Ragnarok is the correct name or a WIP title), as it’s not expected to release until 2022.

Those looking to put themselves in the best position to find out about the next God of War title from Sony Santa Monica should do several things. First, following the Sony Santa Monica Twitter account. Secondly, keep it locked on Shacknews and, more specifically, our God of War and God of War Ragnarok topic pages respectively.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

