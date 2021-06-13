New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Among Us gets 15-player lobbies in upcoming update

Innersloth revealed that Among Us is getting 15-player lobbies during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 showcase.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 was not only home to announcements from the two major publishers, but also had several reveals for games from third-party studios. During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Innersloth revealed that Among Us will be expanding to 15-player lobbies in an upcoming update.

Innersloth revealed the 15-player lobbies coming to Among Us with a new trailer that debuted during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase. In the trailer, we see the extended number of players running around the various maps, killing each other, and working to sleuth out the imposters.

Before, player sizes in Among Us were capped at a maximum of ten players. Increasing that number 15 will surely up the chaos, and will likely give more merit to the option of playing with 3 impostors. The ability to play with up to 15 players will also allow players to take advantage of all the new character colors that are being added to the game.

As for when players can jump in and start participating in 15-player Among Us matches, we aren’t quite sure yet. The ending of the trailer just says “coming soon,” so we will likely have to wait awhile before getting more concrete information. That said, be sure to bookmark the Among Us topic page on Shacknews in order to keep up with news and updates on the party game. We’ve also got everything you need to know about E3 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

