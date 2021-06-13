Among Us gets 15-player lobbies in upcoming update Innersloth revealed that Among Us is getting 15-player lobbies during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 showcase.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 was not only home to announcements from the two major publishers, but also had several reveals for games from third-party studios. During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Innersloth revealed that Among Us will be expanding to 15-player lobbies in an upcoming update.

Innersloth revealed the 15-player lobbies coming to Among Us with a new trailer that debuted during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase. In the trailer, we see the extended number of players running around the various maps, killing each other, and working to sleuth out the imposters.

Before, player sizes in Among Us were capped at a maximum of ten players. Increasing that number 15 will surely up the chaos, and will likely give more merit to the option of playing with 3 impostors. The ability to play with up to 15 players will also allow players to take advantage of all the new character colors that are being added to the game.

As for when players can jump in and start participating in 15-player Among Us matches, we aren't quite sure yet. The ending of the trailer just says "coming soon," so we will likely have to wait awhile before getting more concrete information.