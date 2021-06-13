New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Doom Eternal Xbox Series X optimizations coming in two weeks

Doom Eternal is coming to Xbox Game Pass and it will come with some major optimizations for anyone who owns an Xbox Series X.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase moved along with reveals for the current line of Bethesda Softworks games. One of the benefits of being part of the Xbox ecosystem is that those games can be a part of Xbox Game Pass. Doom Eternal will be one of those games joining the Xbox Game Pass library, but the 2020 FPS hit will also be getting some major upgrades for anyone who owns an Xbox Series X.

According to the Bethesda website, PS5 owners shouldn't feel left out. The PlayStation 5 version of Doom Eternal will also receive these updates. What do these updates entail? They open the door for ray-tracing, 4K resolution, and 60fps. Here are the specific upgrades:

  • Xbox Series X
    • Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS
    • Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
    • Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
  • Xbox Series S (Ray Tracing Mode not available)
    • Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS
    • Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS
  • PlayStation 5
    • Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS
    • Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
    • Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

Xbox Series X users can upgrade their existing copy of Doom Eternal via Smart Delivery. If you're on PlayStation, you'll need to download your free upgrade from the PlayStation Store. Both physical and digital copies are eligible for the upgrade.

Doom Eternal's next-gen optimization update for Xbox Series X and PS5 is releasing on June 29.

