Demeo Realm of the Rat King campaign launching this month Resolution Games' VR tabletop RPG is getting an all-new campaign later this month.

As one of the premier developers for the VR format, our ears always perk up when we hear about new developments from Resolution Games. Following the recent release of their VR tabletop role-playing game Demeo, the team at Resolution is hard at work preparing a brand-new campaign for the game. During today’s Upload VR E3 2021 Showcase event, it was announced that the new Realm of the Rat King campaign will release on June 28

Our own T.J. Denzer recently went hands-on with Demeo and came away extremely impressed with the work Resolution Games put into the experience.

I had high hopes for Demeo coming into the session I played with Resolution Games. My game session exceeded those expectations easily. I was highly delighted with the aesthetic and interaction of the game. The card, action, turn, and exploration proceedings of its gameplay loop made for a fun and cooperative strategic experience and left me wanting to play it all the more with my friends and colleagues. What’s more, the accessibility and comfort settings of the game alongside the promise of post-launch content mean Demeo seems like it will be a rewardingly cozy experience to come back to for quite a long time. I’ve missed tabletop gaming quite thoroughly during the previous year’s pandemic precautions and care. With Demeo, I feel like I can finally go on new and fantastic dice-rolling adventures in the safety and comfort of my VR playspace. Simply put, Demeo truly feels like one of the must-have apps for VR players in 2021.

If you have a VR headset and an affinity for tabletop RPGs, Demeo should be on your shortlist.