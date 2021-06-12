New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Demeo Realm of the Rat King campaign launching this month

Resolution Games' VR tabletop RPG is getting an all-new campaign later this month.

Chris Jarrard
2

As one of the premier developers for the VR format, our ears always perk up when we hear about new developments from Resolution Games. Following the recent release of their VR tabletop role-playing game Demeo, the team at Resolution is hard at work preparing a brand-new campaign for the game. During today’s Upload VR E3 2021 Showcase event, it was announced that the new Realm of the Rat King campaign will release on June 28

Our own T.J. Denzer recently went hands-on with Demeo and came away extremely impressed with the work Resolution Games put into the experience.

If you have a VR headset and an affinity for tabletop RPGs, Demeo should be on your shortlist.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

