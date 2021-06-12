Far Cry 6 brings back iconic villains in post-launch Season Pass plans
Far Cry 6 is set to release this fall but we already get a glimpse at some of its Season Pass content with dream sequences featuring Vaas and other iconic villains.
Ubisoft wants to pay the big bad bossmen from the Far Cry franchise some tribute with the Season Pass planned for Far Cry 6 post-launch DLC. Become the Villain, shown at Ubisoft Forward E3 2021, features dream sequences where the player takes control of some of the meanest and most memorable villains from Far Cry's past. Also included is the excellent vaporwave throwback standalone shooter, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.
Developing...
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Far Cry 6 brings back iconic villains in post-launch Season Pass plans
Far Cry 6's DLC will bring back Vaas (FC3), Pagan (FC4), and Joseph (FC5), per a leak, as part of a dream sequence
This would tie in with prior statements Michael Mando made about reprising Vaas prior to FC6's announcemnt.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/it-looks-like-far-cry-6s-dlc-will-revive-fan-favourite-villains/
Video - watch until the end
https://youtu.be/jApILgm0wiE
