New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Far Cry 6 brings back iconic villains in post-launch Season Pass plans

Far Cry 6 is set to release this fall but we already get a glimpse at some of its Season Pass content with dream sequences featuring Vaas and other iconic villains.
Bryan Lefler
7

Ubisoft wants to pay the big bad bossmen from the Far Cry franchise some tribute with the Season Pass planned for Far Cry 6 post-launch DLC. Become the Villain, shown at Ubisoft Forward E3 2021, features dream sequences where the player takes control of some of the meanest and most memorable villains from Far Cry's past. Also included is the excellent vaporwave throwback standalone shooter, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola