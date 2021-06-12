New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay shown & explained during Ubisoft Forward E3 2021

Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021 showed us an extended look at what the PVE operations will look like in the game.
TJ Denzer
Rainbow Six Extraction has been an interesting concept for Ubisoft since it was first announced, promising players a new PVE experience with all of the technical gunplay and operation of a proper Rainbow Six game. Rainbow Six Extraction was promised to show up at Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021 and it sure did. We got a deep gameplay dive showing off operators, enemies, and almost a full mission in the game.

The deep gameplay dive was shown during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream showcase on June 12, 2021. You can see the full gameplay deep dive in action just below.

This story is still developing…

