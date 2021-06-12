Where to watch E3 2021 Here's how you can watch E3 2021 and see all of the press conferences.

E3 2021 is officially underway, and there’s a lot to keep up with. From Xbox, to Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Square Enix, some of the biggest names in gaming are taking the digital stage to announce their upcoming slate of games. Let’s look at how to watch E3 2021.

E3 2021 is being livestreamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels for E3. All of the showcases that are official partners of E3 can be found there. If you don’t feel like heading over to Twitch, you can also watch the broadcast using the embed above. If you’re looking for a full schedule of the E3 2021 showcases, Shacknews has you covered. The ESA has also provided this graphic that lists all of the E3 showcases and their respective start times:

Alternatively, you can watch E3 2021 with us here on Shacknews, as we’ll be co-streaming all of the publisher conferences on our Twitch channel, providing commentary and insight behind the announcements and reveals. If you’re watching, feel free to engage with us in the chat and let us know what you think about the announcements being made.

Now that you know how to watch E3 2021, you’ll be able to catch all of the big announcements as they’re being made. If curiosity is getting the better of you and you’re interested in what details have gotten out ahead of schedule, check out our guide on all of the E3 leaks and rumors. Be sure to bookmark Shacknews' E3 2021 topic page, as it will serve as our hub for every piece of information coming out of the event.