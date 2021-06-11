Evening Reading - June 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews. E3 starts tomorrow! Before all hell breaks loose, let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.

Gex 4 confirmed

These E3 leaks are getting crazier and crazier.

Leafblower guys

every neighbor with a leaf blower pic.twitter.com/Ajabs2jfJJ — Trevor Wallace (@TrevWall) June 9, 2021

Every neighborhood has that guy.

One more match...

This was pretty much half of my play time in The Witcher 3.

Frog dissection

here's my old frog comicccccc pic.twitter.com/1h35pXsblS — Mikey Heller (@yoyorobot) June 10, 2021

Probably should have kissed him first.

Why you should have a cat

pic.twitter.com/yLqirf8OQQ — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 11, 2021

It's pretty convincing...

Sonic fidget spinner

i bought a fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/hD7hIuGa92 — ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ (@Rokashi) June 11, 2021

Makes me want to buy a fidget spinner in 2021.

After every single D&D session

Me, at the end of a campaign asking the DM about all the plot hooks we missed:

pic.twitter.com/bLi7qBndZo — Aabria Iyengar, GM of ExU! (@quiddie) August 14, 2019

Poor DM.

You made it

E3 may be starting tomorrow, but it's still the weekend.

