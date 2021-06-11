Evening Reading - June 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews. E3 starts tomorrow! Before all hell breaks loose, let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Chat: What's your dream E3 2021 announcement?
- Images from the Halo TV series leak online
- Tesla-branded gaming controller revealed during Model S Plaid demo
- The Witcher Season 2 trailer revealed
- Netflix teases first look at animated Splinter Cell series
- Netflix and CD Projekt Red announce WitcherCon for July
- Twelve Minutes hands-on preview: Time keeps turning
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 11: Xbox Deals Unlocked
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 11: GOG Summer Sale begins
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Gex 4 confirmed
June 11, 2021
These E3 leaks are getting crazier and crazier.
Leafblower guys
every neighbor with a leaf blower pic.twitter.com/Ajabs2jfJJ— Trevor Wallace (@TrevWall) June 9, 2021
Every neighborhood has that guy.
One more match...
June 9, 2021
This was pretty much half of my play time in The Witcher 3.
Frog dissection
here's my old frog comicccccc pic.twitter.com/1h35pXsblS— Mikey Heller (@yoyorobot) June 10, 2021
Probably should have kissed him first.
Why you should have a cat
June 11, 2021
It's pretty convincing...
Sonic fidget spinner
i bought a fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/hD7hIuGa92— ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ (@Rokashi) June 11, 2021
Makes me want to buy a fidget spinner in 2021.
After every single D&D session
Me, at the end of a campaign asking the DM about all the plot hooks we missed:— Aabria Iyengar, GM of ExU! (@quiddie) August 14, 2019
pic.twitter.com/bLi7qBndZo
Poor DM.
You made it
June 11, 2021
E3 may be starting tomorrow, but it's still the weekend.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
