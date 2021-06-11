New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 11, 2021

T'was the night before E3, and all through the digital convention center...
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews. E3 starts tomorrow! Before all hell breaks loose, let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Gex 4 confirmed

These E3 leaks are getting crazier and crazier.

Leafblower guys

Every neighborhood has that guy.

One more match...

This was pretty much half of my play time in The Witcher 3.

Frog dissection

Probably should have kissed him first.

Why you should have a cat

It's pretty convincing...

Sonic fidget spinner

Makes me want to buy a fidget spinner in 2021.

After every single D&D session

Poor DM.

You made it

E3 may be starting tomorrow, but it's still the weekend.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

