Watch the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream here
Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and more will be covered at Ubisoft Forward.
Well, it’s officially Day 1 of E3 2021, and it feels like the event is entering its seventh year. Showcases have littered our calendars for days and will continue days after the event officially concludes. Among them is the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase that promises to bring some big news on games that will no doubt be popular, as most Ubisoft games tend to be. Here’s how you can watch the Ubisoft Forward event today.
Watch Ubisoft Forward 2021
Ubisoft Forward will commence at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 12, 2021. We have a handy embed of the stream for you above, which you can click to open directly through Twitch or watch right from this page. It’s your call. If you’re truly a hardcore fan, and we know you are, the pre-show kicks off at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT.
Ubisoft posted details on the Ubisoft Forward event to their website:
There you have it, the complete rundown on the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase. Well, besides all the actual details for each of those games. Details for all the games showcased from all the events this year can be found by checking out our E3 2021 topic page here on Shacknews.
