Watch the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream here Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and more will be covered at Ubisoft Forward.

Well, it’s officially Day 1 of E3 2021, and it feels like the event is entering its seventh year. Showcases have littered our calendars for days and will continue days after the event officially concludes. Among them is the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase that promises to bring some big news on games that will no doubt be popular, as most Ubisoft games tend to be. Here’s how you can watch the Ubisoft Forward event today.

Watch Ubisoft Forward 2021

Ubisoft Forward will commence at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 12, 2021. We have a handy embed of the stream for you above, which you can click to open directly through Twitch or watch right from this page. It’s your call. If you’re truly a hardcore fan, and we know you are, the pre-show kicks off at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT.

Ubisoft posted details on the Ubisoft Forward event to their website:

Tune in at 11 AM PT to catch the pre-show, featuring content about the latest news and upcoming updates from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more from the teams at Ubisoft, while the clock counts down to the main show.

The main show kicks off at 12 PM PT, featuring big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and some surprises that you won’t want to miss. Catch all the details about the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time. Dive into the island paradise of Yara with Far Cry 6, and discover the action-packed adventures that await you in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Prepare for an avalanche of extreme sports with Riders Republic, the upcoming massive multiplayer open-world playground that will see you shredding your way through beautiful and sprawling North American landscapes. You will also receive updates from live titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege on their upcoming content, as well as the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within, both from Ubisoft Film & Television, plus a few additional surprises.

There you have it, the complete rundown on the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase. Well, besides all the actual details for each of those games. Details for all the games showcased from all the events this year can be found by checking out our E3 2021 topic page here on Shacknews.