Weekend PC Download Deals for June 11: GOG Summer Sale begins

GOG.com has been the home for DRM-free alternatives for quite a while now. The retailer is now hosting its biggest sale of the year. The GOG.com Summer Sale is jam packed with hundreds of games, many of them of the vintage variety, but there are also more than a few new school titles, as well. It's hard to pick a favorite, so just dive in and see what you can find.

Elsewhere, Steam has free weekends for Fallout 76 and FIFA 21, for anyone looking to try those out. Josef Fares' latest co-op romp, It Takes Two, is on sale across the board on Steam, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, and Origin. Speaking of the Humble Store, there's a free copy of Surviving Mars waiting to be picked up. And lastly, the big Ubisoft Forward presentation is this weekend and Ubisoft is celebrating with some major discounts across its catalog.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for AER: Memories of Old. Pay more than the average $8.67 for Hurtworld, Supraland, and Yooka-Laylee. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Borderlands GOTY Enhanced Edition. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code FORWARD to save $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.