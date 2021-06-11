Weekend PC Download Deals for June 11: GOG Summer Sale begins

GOG.com has been the home for DRM-free alternatives for quite a while now. The retailer is now hosting its biggest sale of the year. The GOG.com Summer Sale is jam packed with hundreds of games, many of them of the vintage variety, but there are also more than a few new school titles, as well. It's hard to pick a favorite, so just dive in and see what you can find.
Elsewhere, Steam has free weekends for Fallout 76 and FIFA 21, for anyone looking to try those out. Josef Fares' latest co-op romp, It Takes Two, is on sale across the board on Steam, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, and Origin. Speaking of the Humble Store, there's a free copy of Surviving Mars waiting to be picked up. And lastly, the big Ubisoft Forward presentation is this weekend and Ubisoft is celebrating with some major discounts across its catalog.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Control - FREE until 6/17
- Epic MEGA Sale
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Oddworld Soulstorm - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $33.49 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $27.99 (30% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $27.99 (30% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $22.49 (25% off)
- I Am Dead - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $15.59 (74% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Rage 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- John Wick Hex - $9.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic MEGA Sale. Don't forget to claim your $10 Epic Coupon!
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition [Origin] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Titanfall 2 [Origin] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Fanatical is celebrating E3 with thousands of games on sale. Check out everything featured in the Fanatical E3 2021 Sale.
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (49% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $18.81 (68% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $24.00 (59% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $18.81 (68% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $18.81 (68% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $31.34 (47% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $54.63 (35% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (53% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $32.55 (78% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $14.24 (28% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.99 (33% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $37.49 (25% off)
- Observer: System Redux - $20.99 (30% off)
- GreedFall + Adventurer's Gear - $16.99 (66% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $22.10 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $22.09 (66% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.69 (33% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.79 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $14.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $29.39 (40% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $7.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition + Tropico 6: The Llama of Wall Street - $24.74 (45% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $1.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,400 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $24.00 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.20 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.00 (56% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Battlefield 5 [Origin] -
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for AER: Memories of Old. Pay more than the average $8.67 for Hurtworld, Supraland, and Yooka-Laylee. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Borderlands GOTY Enhanced Edition. DRMs vary.
- Surviving Mars Deluxe Edition [Steam] - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/13 @ 9AM PT)
- The best of Paradox Interactive's DLC is on sale and you can build your own bundle. Save 55% on 3 games, 60% on 4 games, and 65% on 5 games. See the Build Your Own Paradox Interactive DLC Bundle for the full list of titles.
- The Batman Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Origins [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's The Batman Sale.
- Rockstar Games Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar Publisher Sale.
- EA Player Appreciation Sale
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition [Origin] - $12.49 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Player Appreciation Sale.
- Horror Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Painkiller Complete Pack [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Horror Sale.
Origin
- Player Appreciation Sale
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $6.99 (83% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Origin Player Appreciation Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code FORWARD to save $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- UbiForward Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft UbiForward Sale.
Steam
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30 @ 11PM PT)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off) (FREE WEEK until 6/16 @ 10AM PT)
- FIFA 21 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/14 @ 10AM PT)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $8.74 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- SOMA - $5.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 11: GOG Summer Sale begins