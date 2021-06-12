Watch the Upload VR E3 2021 Showcase here If you're looking for a fix on virtual reality gaming and technology at E3, the Upload VR showcase will be the show to watch.

When it comes to VR gaming, it can be argued that it isn’t entirely the focus of an even like E3 even when we do have physical events. That said, it isn’t like virtual reality doesn’t have a presence during the year’s best gaming show. If you’re going to see what kind of VR fun is going on during this event, then UploadVR’s E3 2021 Showcase should be the event to watch for. We’ve got the details on where and when right here.

Watch the Upload VR June 12 Showcase here

The Upload VR Showcase is set to take place on Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET in the thick of E3 2021 festivities. It will be going live on the UploadVR YouTube channel. In the duration of the event, Upload VR has promised a grand showcase of VR reveals, trailers, and updates on anticipated titles. Games and reveals for the Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and PC VR headsets are expected to appear on the show. You’ll be able to see the showcase below when it goes live.

You asked for it. It's back. The Upload VR Showcase returns June 12 at 3PM PT!



Tune in for new VR trailers and reveals.https://t.co/FBA9w1BDwZ pic.twitter.com/XHPdhEOl9h — UploadVR 📺 Showcase on June 12! (@UploadVR) June 4, 2021

As mentioned before, E3 2021 doesn’t really focus its attention on VR as much as is going on in the field. Upload VR is truly one of the only reliable places to find fully focused coverage and updates on this field of the overall gaming industry during E3. Previous showcases have given us a slew of awesome announcements from the likes of Resolution Games, Fast Travel Games, and plenty more. With VR having picked up in pace with the likes of Half-Life: Alyx and the Oculus Quest 2 launching in 2020, we’re hoping for some exciting reveals during E3 this year.

