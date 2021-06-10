ShackStream: Shack Air "Land of Fire and Ice" Bush Trip Join us as Shack Air fires up the recently released Piper PA-28R Turbo IV by Just Flight for a frigid bush trip around Iceland.

It's time for us to return to Shack Air this evening on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we head out to fulfill a dedicated viewer's purchased flight. Shacknews' own Bill Lavoy used his Shack Points to request a bush flight somewhere in the desolate North. This presents an opportunity to not only check out Audaxxx's Land of Fire and Ice bush trip, but also to try out a brand-new aircraft.

Our choice of aircraft today is the Piper PA-28R Turbo IV created by Just Flight for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. The PA-28R Turbo Arrow III and Arrow IV are four-seater, turbocharged piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller – ideal for touring and instrument training. This feisty little turbo pro has plenty of power to keep us nice and warm over the southern coast of Iceland as we enjoy the scenery and go sight-seeing.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel. Don't forget that you too can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.