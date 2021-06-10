Xbox Game Pass is aiming for one exclusive title every quarter Microsoft has revealed that it's aiming to drop a new first-party game on Xbox Game Pass every quarter.

Just a few days ahead of its big E3 showcase, Xbox dropped a big update about Microsoft’s philosophy towards gaming moving forward. With the company stating that it’s going “all-in” on gaming, even more bonuses are on the way for Microsoft users and Xbox fans. One of the really fascinating announcements out of today’s news is that Xbox has the ambitious goal of releasing one first-party game on Xbox Game Pass every quarter.

This comes directly from the “Bringing the Joy and Community of Gaming to Everyone” blog post shared to Xbox Wire on June 10, 2021. Here, Editor-In-Chief Will Tuttle shares that Microsoft is looking to have a new first-party release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers every quarter.

“With more than 23 studios worldwide creating games for Xbox, our goal is to release at least one new, first party game into Game Pass every quarter.”

It’s certainly an ambitious goal, but one that’s certainly achievable. Microsoft already puts every first-party release on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and with all of the studios it’s acquired over the last couple of years, it can start rolling with several exclusives every year.

A first-party game on Xbox Game Pass every quarter totals out to four a year. Microsoft states that it’s working to make sure that these offerings are diverse, covering a variety of different genres. Having a consistent drop of high-profile releases will be key to keeping players subscribed and coming back to Xbox Game Pass.

The news about a new exclusive coming to Xbox Game Pass every quarter was just a piece of a much bigger story, in which Microsoft announced it would be bringing Project xCloud to Xbox consoles, allowing players to try games without installing them.