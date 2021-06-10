New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Xbox Game Pass is aiming for one exclusive title every quarter

Microsoft has revealed that it's aiming to drop a new first-party game on Xbox Game Pass every quarter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Just a few days ahead of its big E3 showcase, Xbox dropped a big update about Microsoft’s philosophy towards gaming moving forward. With the company stating that it’s going “all-in” on gaming, even more bonuses are on the way for Microsoft users and Xbox fans. One of the really fascinating announcements out of today’s news is that Xbox has the ambitious goal of releasing one first-party game on Xbox Game Pass every quarter.

This comes directly from the “Bringing the Joy and Community of Gaming to Everyone” blog post shared to Xbox Wire on June 10, 2021. Here, Editor-In-Chief Will Tuttle shares that Microsoft is looking to have a new first-party release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers every quarter.

It’s certainly an ambitious goal, but one that’s certainly achievable. Microsoft already puts every first-party release on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and with all of the studios it’s acquired over the last couple of years, it can start rolling with several exclusives every year.

A first-party game on Xbox Game Pass every quarter totals out to four a year. Microsoft states that it’s working to make sure that these offerings are diverse, covering a variety of different genres. Having a consistent drop of high-profile releases will be key to keeping players subscribed and coming back to Xbox Game Pass.

The news about a new exclusive coming to Xbox Game Pass every quarter was just a piece of a much bigger story, in which Microsoft announced it would be bringing Project xCloud to Xbox consoles, allowing players to try games without installing them.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola